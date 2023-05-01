Watch Now
Carter Verhaeghe scores in OT as Panthers beat Bruins 4-3, advance in playoffs

Record-setting Bruins lose 3 straight to Panthers, eliminated at home
Florida Panthers celebrate after beating Boston Bruins in OT of Game 7 of NHL first-round playoff series, April 30, 2023
Michael Dwyer/AP
The Florida Panthers celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins on a goal by Carter Verhaeghe in overtime during Game 7 of an NHL first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Boston.
Posted at 10:07 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 22:16:05-04

BOSTON — Brandon Montour tied it with 1 minute left in regulation, and Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner at 8:35 of overtime to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 Game 7 victory on Sunday night and eliminate the record-setting Boston Bruins from the playoffs.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves as the Panthers won three in a row after falling behind 3-1 in the series to advance in the postseason for just the second time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996. They will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.

Boston rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 lead, but Florida pulled Bobrovsky for one final push and Montour tied it with his second of the game. Verhaeghe won it on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that just made it under the crossbar.

Florida Panthers right wingers Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk celebrate after tying goal in third period of Game 7 of NHL first-round playoff series at Boston Bruins, April 30, 2023
Florida Panthers players Sam Reinhart, left, and Matthew Tkachuk celebrate after the tying goal by teammate Brandon Montour during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Boston.

That eliminated the Bruins, who set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points in the regular season but become the second Presidents’ Trophy winner in five years to lose in the first round.

Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida. The Bruins had not lost three games in a row all season.

David Krejci and Tyler Bertuzzi scored after Boston fell behind 2-0, and David Pastrnak gave the Bruins their only lead of the game on a power-play goal 55 seconds into the third period. Jeremy Swayman, making his first start of the series as a sub for likely Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, stopped 32 shots.

The game could be the last for Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, the five-time Selke Trophy-winner who teased retirement last year but opted to return. He was the last Boston player on the ice.

