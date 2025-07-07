Delray Beach boxing gym rallying behind member in need. Here’s how you can help

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Twenty-two-year-old Julian Gonzalez has the strength, discipline, and support to be the next big name in boxing. His fellow fighters at The Phoenix Boxing Gym in Delray Beach want to make sure that happens, despite Julian missing part of his leg and some fingers.

“Of all the things, of all the sports he could do, he decides he wants to box,” said Michael Hockton, the gym’s owner. “And he's very, very good at it.”

Hockton approached WPTV reporter Victor Jorges, excited to tell him about Julian’s story and the gym’s mission to get him a new prosthetic leg.

“He just wants to be part of the club, part of the team, part of the chaps who come in here, he doesn't want to be treated any different, and we certainly don't,” he said.

Jorges spoke to Gonzalez, as he was practicing and training.

“I love just been seen as a boxer, not just a boxer with one leg,” said Gonzalez.

He said when his mother was pregnant, complications led to her amniotic sac ripping, creating bands. Gonzalez said those bands wrapped around him when he was in the womb, specifically his fingers, which stopped them from growing.

“I almost didn't have these three fingers at all, thank God I did,” he said.

The gym, through its nonprofit, We Box For Life, is now working to make sure Julian can get a new prosthetic.

“His leg is old, it's heavy, and it's holding him back,” said Hockton.

Gonzalez also told Jorges the impact this new leg would have on his athletic development.

“If I can get a new leg, I would love to stop playing basketball, start doing so much more,” he said. “I love to run. It's a huge part of my boxing training to sprint. Insurance doesn't cover a second leg.”

Hockton said the prosthetic could cost around $20,000.

Meantime, Julian is already eyeing his next battle.

“I saw a post talking about ‘Oh, am I delusional for thinking that I can start boxing in my twenties and go into the Olympics in 2028?’ And in my mind, I'm like, ‘OK, you know, maybe, maybe I can,’” maybe I could squeeze that, you know, there's no Paralympic boxing, so.”

To help Julian, email info@weboxforlife.org.

