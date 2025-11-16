David Ortiz’s ‘Weekend with Papi’ raises $1.2 million at PGA National

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The annual “Weekend with Papi” brought together athletes and entertainers for a three-day fundraiser benefiting children in need of cardiac treatment in New England and the Dominican Republic.

WATCH: "Weekend with Papi" raises $1.2M for children's cardiac care

'Weekend with Papi' raises $1.2 million at PGA National

Baseball Hall of Famer David “Big Papi” Ortiz hosted the event, joined by former MLB stars Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, Johnny Damon and Félix Hernández, along with actor Anthony Mackie and recording artist Ja Rule.

Hernández, a retired 15-year Major League veteran, said this was his third year attending.

“He’s amazing, and this is a great event. We’re here to help,” Hernández said. The David Ortiz Children’s Fund organized the event, which aims to raise money to provide cardiac services for low-income children who otherwise may not receive care.

“This is something that comes from my family. They taught me to be that way, and giving back is very important,” Ortiz said. Event organizers reported that by the second day, donations had exceeded $1.2 million.

Participation extended beyond baseball. Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis joined the golf portion of the event at PGA National.

“I don’t golf, so let’s make this very clear,” Lewis said. “I’m not trying to tackle anything new but cycling.”