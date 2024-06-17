Cricket fans pack Central Broward Park for Pakistan-Ireland at ICC T20 World Cup

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — While rain and upsets have been the talk at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup opening round in Broward County, dedicated fans are still showing up to cheer on their favorite cricket teams.

The stands at Central Broward Park were filled with passionate fans from all corners of the country, their cheers echoing in support of Pakistan.

Despite a recent loss to the USA, Pakistan's fans displayed remarkable resilience and continued to show up and support their team.

Reza Reimoo, a dedicated Pakistan fan from Atlanta, flew to South Florida to witness his favorite cricket club in action against Ireland on Sunday.

"We struggled initially at the beginning of the tournament, but we're here to watch cricket, and hopefully, they can just give a good last performance," Reimoo said.

Cheers filled the stadium as Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets in match 36 of the World Cup.

Although Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super 8 round, the team still fought hard on Sunday to entertain their fans.

"I know our fans are a bit upset because we are not able to [advance]. I thank the fans for the way they supported us in the tournament," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.

Pakistan's fans said it doesn't stop them from wanting to see great cricket.

"Some of my favorite other teams were New Zealand, but West Indies is a great favorite," Reimoo said. "I'm also a U.S. citizen, so I've got to support the U.S."

"I hope one of the Asian teams wins because it's close to my home country," 13-year-old cricket fan Joshua Tariq said.

He admits that while one of the game's best teams has been eliminated from the tournament, he advises more people to come and learn about the world's second-most popular sport.

"It's really fascinating, it's kind of fast-paced, and the players, the moves they do, are really cool," Tariq said.

The USA takes on South Africa on Wednesday in Antigua in the second stage of the tournament.