Winning team will get to eat Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot

ORLANDO, Fla. — The players who win the Pop-Tarts Bowl will do more than just hoist a trophy. They'll also get to eat their prize.

New title sponsor Pop-Tart, which took over naming rights of the game that had been known as the Cheez-It Bowl, unveiled college football's first edible mascot Monday.

"For 60 years, Pop-Tarts has sacrificed everything in the name of crazy good flavor, so why wouldn't that include our beloved football mascot, too?" Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for Pop-Tarts, said in a news release. "Since we announced our title sponsorship of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, fans have been speculating on the larger-than-life game day experiences we will be tackling, and this is the first of many traditions that fans can expect Pop-Tarts to upend on game day."

The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot will run around the field before and during the game, interacting with fans. But once the game is over, the mascot will "transform into a game-winning snack for the victors."

After Florida State defeated Oklahoma 35-32 in last year's Cheez-It Bowl, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell was showered with Cheez-Its and celebrated by hoisting a trophy topped with the baked cheese cracker.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will match teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences. It will take place Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.