Winning team will get to eat Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot

Pop-Tarts unveils college football's first edible mascot for Orlando bowl game
Hand-out/Kellanova
Pop-Tarts unveils college football's first edible mascot at the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 15:45:58-05

ORLANDO, Fla. — The players who win the Pop-Tarts Bowl will do more than just hoist a trophy. They'll also get to eat their prize.

New title sponsor Pop-Tart, which took over naming rights of the game that had been known as the Cheez-It Bowl, unveiled college football's first edible mascot Monday.

"For 60 years, Pop-Tarts has sacrificed everything in the name of crazy good flavor, so why wouldn't that include our beloved football mascot, too?" Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for Pop-Tarts, said in a news release. "Since we announced our title sponsorship of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, fans have been speculating on the larger-than-life game day experiences we will be tackling, and this is the first of many traditions that fans can expect Pop-Tarts to upend on game day."

The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot will run around the field before and during the game, interacting with fans. But once the game is over, the mascot will "transform into a game-winning snack for the victors."

After Florida State defeated Oklahoma 35-32 in last year's Cheez-It Bowl, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell was showered with Cheez-Its and celebrated by hoisting a trophy topped with the baked cheese cracker.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will match teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences. It will take place Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
