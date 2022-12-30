Watch Now
Jordan Travis, No. 13 Seminoles outlast Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State wins first bowl game since 2017
Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis eludes Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs at 2022 Cheez-It Bowl
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis scrambles away from Oklahoma defensive lineman Ethan Downs during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Posted at 9:34 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 21:34:55-05

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jordan Travis threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns and No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma 35-32 on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Johnny Wilson made a one-handed grab for a 58-yard gain to set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds left.

The Seminoles (10-3) held on, sacking quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the Sooners' comeback bid.

Jovante Barnes tied it at 32 for Oklahoma (6-7) with 3:37 left on a 12-yard run.

That was after Travis fired a 17-yard pass to tight end Markeston Douglas in the end zone to put the Seminoles up 32-25 midway through the fourth.

Florida State won its first bowl since the 2017 season, and its first under coach Mike Norvell.

