University of Miami to retire No. 13 jersey of 1992 Heisman Trophy winner QB Gino Torretta

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The list of great Miami Hurricane football players is long, but the number of retired numbers is short. However, that list is growing by one Saturday.

During the Hurricanes' regular-season finale Saturday against the University of Louisville, the school will retire the No. 13 jersey of 1992 Heisman Trophy winner Gino Torretta.

The school made the announcement Nov. 3.

Canes legend and Heisman Trophy winner Gino Torretta will have his iconic #13 retired during our final home game against Louisville.



November 3, 2023

Torreta is one of only two Heisman winners for the Hurricanes, joining Vinny Testaverde who won college football's highest honor in 1986.

"Gino is the most decorated college player in University of Miami football history and is also a member of our Ring of Honor, which serves as the highest honor for a Hurricanes football player or coach," Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. "We look forward to recognizing Gino and his family at Hard Rock Stadium on November 18."

Torretta was the starting quarterback on Miami's 1991 undefeated national championship team and the following season led his team to another undefeated regular season and the 1992 national championship game at the Sugar Bowl.

The consensus first-team All-American capped his 1992 season by becoming the second Hurricane to win the Heisman Trophy. He also earned the Maxwell Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Chevrolet Offensive Player of the Year, the Toyota Leadership Award, the Hitachi/CFA Scholar Athlete of Year, and the NCAA Top VI Award.

"Gino Torretta was a great quarterback in a lot of different ways," Dennis Erickson, who was Torretta's head coach and won two National Championships at Miami said. "He was smart. He knew the offense in and out. He was a great competitor, a leader, and most importantly a winner."

Torretta will join quarterback No. 10 George Mira (1961-63), halfback No. 42 Jim Dooley (1949-51), defensive end No. 89 Ted Hendricks (1966-68) and No. 14 Testaverde (1982-86) who had their jersey numbers retired by the University of Miami in 1997.