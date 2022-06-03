Watch
Potential tropical storm threat postpones start of Coral Gables regional

Miami-Canisius now set for noon Saturday
Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field scoreboard in 2009
Wilfredo Lee/AP
The scoreboard at the newly-named Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field is shown Friday, Feb. 13, 2009, at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 15:20:04-04

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami will have to wait another day to begin its postseason run.

The start of the Coral Gables regional has been postponed a day because of the threat of a potential tropical storm in South Florida.

Miami, which owns the No. 6 national seed in the NCAA tournament, is now slated to face Canisius at noon Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night.

The Hurricanes are the top seed in the Coral Gables regional.

Second-seed Arizona and third-seed Mississippi will face off about an hour after the conclusion of the regional opener.

All games of the Coral Gables regional will be played at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

