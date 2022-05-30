Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Hurricanes, Gators get national seeds in NCAA baseball tournament

Seminoles also headed to postseason for record-tying 44th consecutive time
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Jake Garland in 2021
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Octavio Jones/AP
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Jake Garland pitches against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Jake Garland in 2021
Posted at 3:21 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 15:29:16-04

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Florida, Florida State and Miami have all punched their tickets to the NCAA baseball tournament.

Miami earned the No. 6 national seed and will host second-seed Arizona, third-seed Mississippi and fourth-seed Canisius in the Coral Gables regional, while Florida earned the No. 13 national seed and will host No. 2-seed Oklahoma, No. 3-seed Liberty and No. 4-seed Central Michigan in the Gainesville regional, the NCAA tournament selection committee announced Monday.

Each regional is a four-team, double-elimination format, with the winner advancing to a best-of-three super regional.

Miami (39-18), ranked No. 6 in the USA Today coaches poll, finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division – at one point in the season reeling off 14 consecutive wins – but dropped back-to-back games against North Carolina State and Wake Forest in the ACC tournament.

The Hurricanes are 28-8 at home this season and have made three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances under head coach Gino DiMare, who took over for Jim Morris after the 2018 season.

If the Hurricanes win their regional, they'll stay home to face the winner of the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, regional in a super regional at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The No. 22 Gators (39-22) lost to No. 1 overall seed Tennessee 8-5 in the Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, but their runner-up status cemented a second straight regional at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in as many seasons as it's been open.

Kevin O'Sullivan, Florida Gators baseball coach in 2021
Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan watches from the dugout during a baseball game against North Florida, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

This will mark Florida's 14th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance under Kevin O'Sullivan, who led the Gators to a College World Series title in 2017.

Although not among the top 16 national seeds, Florida State still did enough throughout the course of the season to earn a berth in the NCAA tournament for the 44th consecutive time – tying an NCAA record.

The Seminoles (33-23) are paired with No. 14 national seed and host Auburn. Second-seed UCLA and fourth-seed Southeastern Louisiana join Florida State in the Auburn, Alabama, regional.

Florida State's 44 straight postseason appearances – from 1978 to present – is tied for the longest streak in Division I college baseball history.

UCLA and Florida State will meet Friday at noon on ESPN2. First pitch for Miami and Canisius is set for noon Friday, while Florida and Central Michigan is set to begin Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News