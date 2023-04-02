Watch Now
Hurricanes trail UConn 37-24 at halftime of Final Four game

Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong drives to basket against Connecticut Huskies guard Andre Jackson Jr. in first half of Final Four, April 1, 2023
David J. Phillip/AP
Miami guard Isaiah Wong drives to the basket against Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. during the first half of a Final Four game in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.
Posted at 10:08 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 22:09:10-04

HOUSTON — Miami tied the game at 19 late in the first half of Saturday night's Final Four game against Connecticut. But that was as close as the Hurricanes could get for the rest of the way.

The Huskies lead Miami 37-24 at halftime.

UConn got off a 3-point shot at the buzzer to extend the lead to 13.

Miami was held scoreless for nearly five minutes.

Jordan Miller leads the Hurricanes in scoring with 7 points. Nijel Pack has 6 points, while Isaiah Wong has 5.

UConn's Adama Sanogo leads his team in scoring with 13.

