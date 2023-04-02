Hurricanes trail UConn 37-24 at halftime of Final Four game

HOUSTON — Miami tied the game at 19 late in the first half of Saturday night's Final Four game against Connecticut. But that was as close as the Hurricanes could get for the rest of the way.

The Huskies lead Miami 37-24 at halftime.

UConn got off a 3-point shot at the buzzer to extend the lead to 13.

Miami was held scoreless for nearly five minutes.

Jordan Miller leads the Hurricanes in scoring with 7 points. Nijel Pack has 6 points, while Isaiah Wong has 5.

UConn's Adama Sanogo leads his team in scoring with 13.

