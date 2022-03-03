Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Miami

Actions

Miami Hurricanes earn double-bye in ACC Basketball Tournament, defeat Boston College 81-71

Jim Larrañaga becomes winningest coach in University of Miami history
University of Miami Hurricanes logo
Associated Press
Associated Press
University of Miami Hurricanes logo
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 10:43:48-05

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Isaiah Wong hit five of nine attempts from 3-point range and Miami guaranteed itself a bye into the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament by beating Boston College 81-70.

The win made Miami coach Jim Larrañaga the winningest coach in Miami history, collecting 221 wins during his 11 seasons with the Hurricanes.

Miami will close out the regular season on Saturday at Syracuse at 1 p.m.

The ACC Basketball Tournament starts Tuesday in Brooklyn.

With the double-bye, the Hurricanes will play their first game of the tournament on Thursday, March 10.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic