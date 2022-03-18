Miami Hurricanes defeat USC to advance to second round of NCAA basketball tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The University of Miami (24-10) survived a late surge by the University of Southern California (26-8) to advance to the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament, defeating the Trojans 68-66.

Miami guard Charlie Moore hit two free throws with three seconds left to put the Hurricanes up for good in a game that went back and forth.

Guard Isaiah Wong led Miami with 22 points, and Moore added 16 points to lift the 10th-seeded Hurricanes over the No. 7 seed Trojans.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Miami's Jordan Miller (11) dunks during the second half of a college basketball game against Southern California in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C.





Guard Drew Peterson led USC with 17 points.

This is Miami's first win in the NCAA tournament in six years when they went to the Sweet Sixteen in 2016.

The Hurricanes will play Auburn on Sunday, who defeated Jacksonville State earlier Friday.