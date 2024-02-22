Watch Now
Jeremy Roach leads No. 8 Duke in 84-55 rout over Hurricanes

Miami has lost 5 straight games
Duke guard Jeremy Roach drives to the basket against Miami guard Kyshawn George during the first half Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Posted at 9:34 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 21:34:15-05

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Jeremy Roach scored 16 points to lead No. 8 Duke to an 84-55 victory over Miami on Wednesday night.

Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell each had 15 points for the Blue Devils (21-5, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their fifth straight and 16th of 18.

Duke's Tyrese Proctor returned from a one-game absence on concussion protocol and scored 12 points in 23 minutes while Caleb Foster added 11.

The Blue Devils hit 13 of 29 3-pointers for their second consecutive game with double-digit conversions from behind the arc. They made 10 from 3-point range against Florida State on Saturday.

Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph finished with 15 points each for the Hurricanes (15-12, 6-10) who shot 31% from the field and lost their fifth straight. It is their longest skid since a six-game slide in February and March 2021.

Miami guard Kyshawn George, Duke guards Jeremy Roach (3) and Tyrese Proctor (5) chase a loose ball during the second half Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Foster keyed a 13-0 run and put Duke ahead 29-14 midway through the first half. Roach's 3-pointer with 2:36 remaining in the half made it 38-18.

Duke increased the lead to 54-31 on Foster's 3-pointer 4:54 into the second half and Miami got no closer than 58-41 on Poplar's two free throws with 15:59 remaining.

Miami was without second and third-leading scorers Matthew Cleveland and Nijel Pack. Cleveland participated in pregame warmups but didn't play because of illness while a lower extremity injury sidelined Pack for the second straight game.

