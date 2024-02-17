No. 9 Duke outlasts Florida State in 76-67 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jared McCain set a Duke freshman record with eight 3-pointers and matched a school freshman mark with 35 points as the No. 9 Blue Devils beat Florida State 76-67 on Saturday.

McCain hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and shot 60% overall (12 for 20), including 8 for 11 from long distance in his seventh game scoring 20 or more points. His point total tied Zion Williamson's 35-point performance against Syracuse in 2019.

McCain's accuracy from 3-point range was a surprise. The 6-foot-3 guard had made seven 3-pointers in his four games.

Colin Hackley/AP Duke guard Jared McCain flies by Florida State's Jamir Watkins (2), Chandler Jackson (0) and Cam Corhen (3) during the second half Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. McCain was Duke's high scorer with 35 points in their 76-67 victory over Florida State.

Jeremy Roach scored 15 points as Duke (20-5, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight game. The Blue Devils have 20 or more wins for the 27th straight season. Kyle Filipowski had eight points and eight rebounds, helping Duke to a 35-22 edge in rebounds.

Jamir Watkins scored 15 points, his 11th straight game in double figures for Florida State (13-12, 7-7), which has lost three straight and five of six.