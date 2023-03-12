Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Miami

Actions

Hurricanes to face Drake in NCAA tournament

No. 5 seed Miami to play No. 12 seed Missouri Valley Conference champion Friday in Albany, NY
Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga celebrates after beating Pittsburgh Panthers to win ACC regular-season title, March 4, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wears the remains of the net after Miami defeated Pittsburgh to win a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami shares the title with Virginia.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga celebrates after beating Pittsburgh Panthers to win ACC regular-season title, March 4, 2023
Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 18:32:49-04

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are headed back to the NCAA tournament.

Miami earned the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and will meet No. 12 seed Drake on Friday in Albany, New York.

The Hurricanes (25-7) won a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and were the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament but lost to eventual champion Duke in the quarterfinals.

Drake (27-7) won the Missouri Valley Conference championship, defeating top-seeded Bradley 77-51 in the tournament title game.

This will be Miami's sixth NCAA tournament appearance since the 2012-13 season under head coach Jim Larranaga.

Miami made the Sweet Sixteen last season, losing to eventual national champion Kansas.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7