Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams suspended, accused of attacking pregnant ex-girlfriend

DORAL, Fla. — A top recruit for the Miami Hurricanes last year has been suspended from the team after his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Avantae Williams, 20, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person.

A spokesman for the Hurricanes said Williams has been "suspended from all team activities."

According to a Miami-Dade police report, Williams told his pregnant ex-girlfriend, who has been living with him for the past four months, that he was leaving for practice and that she needed to be gone when he returned.

Police said when Williams returned, she was still there packing up her things, so he grabbed her, threw her onto the bed and told her, "Get the (expletive) out."

According to the report, Williams then threw her onto the floor, grabbed her by the hair, picked her up and threw on the ground outside their apartment.

The woman, who was 21 weeks pregnant, was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

Williams, who didn't play last season because of medical issues, was the No. 1-ranked safety in the 2020 recruiting class.

He was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.