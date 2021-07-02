Former Miami head coach Mark Richt diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Richt made the revelation Thursday on Twitter.

"Truthfully, I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven," Richt tweeted. "Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease."

Richt, 61, said he'd been "waddling around lately" and that people had been asking him what was wrong.

The longtime Florida State assistant and two-time Southeastern Conference coach of the year led the Bulldogs from 2001-15, compiling a 145-51 record and a pair of SEC championships.

After he was fired by Georgia in 2015, Richt returned to his alma mater and led the Hurricanes to a 26-13 record and an Orange Bowl appearance for three seasons from 2016-18 before retiring.

Richt, who is from Boca Raton, said he's "going to enjoy the blessings" that he does have and will continue working as an analyst for the ACC Network.