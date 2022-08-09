Watch Now
Hurricanes ranked No. 17 in preseason coaches poll

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal at practice, Aug. 5, 2022
Marta Lavandier/AP
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal supervises the warm-up period at the team's football facility, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Posted at 10:48 PM, Aug 08, 2022
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami is the lone Florida team ranked in the preseason coaches poll.

The Hurricanes, led by first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, are ranked No. 17 in the preseason poll released Monday.

Cristobal was hired away from Oregon to restore his alma mater to its glory days, when the Hurricanes won five national championships between 1983 and 2001.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke returns for Miami after throwing for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He capped the year by winning Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year honors.

Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke throws at Florida State Seminoles in 2021
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passes against Florida State in the second half a game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated Miami 32-28.

The Hurricanes were 7-5 last season, winning five of their final six games after a 2-4 start.

Alabama was the top-ranked team, receiving 54 total first-place votes.

No. 2 Ohio State (5) and No. 3 Georgia (6) were the only other teams to receive first-place votes. The Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980 last season.

Fourth-ranked Clemson was the highest-ranked ACC team, ahead of No. 16 Pittsburgh, Miami and No. 19 Wake Forest.

Notre Dame was ranked fifth – its highest preseason ranking in the coaches poll since 2006.

Rounding out the top 10 were Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor. The No. 8 Utes open their season Sept. 3 at Florida.

Three other Florida teams received votes – Central Florida (55), Florida (17) and Florida State (1).

The Associated Press preseason poll will be released Aug. 15.

