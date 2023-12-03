Watch Now
Hurricanes headed to Pinstripe Bowl to face Rutgers

Scarlet Knights coached by former Miami defensive coordinator Greg Schiano
Miami Hurricanes receiver Xavier Restrepo vs. Louisville Cardinals, Nov. 18, 2023
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo runs for a touchdown during the first half against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 6:26 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 18:31:43-05

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Start spreading the news. The Miami Hurricanes are headed to New York City.

Miami (7-5) announced Sunday that it has accepted a bid to the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers (6-6) at Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees.

The game will be played Dec. 28.

"Visiting New York to play in a bowl game at such an historic venue is a great reward and a memorable opportunity for both our student-athletes and our fans," Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said.

This will be the first meeting between the Hurricanes and the Scarlet Knights since 2003 – a 34-10 victory for Miami. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 11-0.

The Scarlet Knights are led by head coach Greg Schiano, who spent two seasons as Miami's defensive coordinator.

Miami will be without quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who announced he is entering the transfer portal.

