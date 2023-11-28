Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke 'appreciative' of time at Miami, but entering transfer portal

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is leaving the Hurricanes.

The fourth-year junior said he's entering the transfer portal, Van Dyke announced Monday night in a social media post.

"I want to thank the University of Miami, my teammates, coaching staff, and everyone associated with the University who have made this chapter in my life truly special and invaluable," Van Dyke wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I have created lifelong friendships and memories, which I will always cherish. I am deeply appreciative of the opportunities and experiences that have shaped me during my time here."

The move was expected after Van Dyke lost the starting job to true freshman Emory Williams.

Van Dyke was the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year and has a 14-11 record through three seasons as the starting quarterback, but he battled injuries and seemed to regress under head coach Mario Cristobal, who took over last season, and threw a career-high 12 interceptions in 2023 – surpassing his combined total from 2021 and 2022.

Were it not for a season-ending injury to Williams late in a 27-20 loss at rival Florida State, Van Dyke would likely have been relegated to the backup role for the final two games of the regular season.

Van Dyke finishes his Miami career having thrown for 7,478 yards and 54 touchdowns with 23 interceptions. He also scored two rushing touchdowns.

Lynne Sladky/AP Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke watches from the sideline during the first half against Clemson, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"I am looking forward to the next chapter and what my future holds," Van Dyke wrote.

His departure leaves Miami with Williams and former four-star recruit Jacurri Brown, who signed with the Hurricanes in the 2022 class.

Van Dyke has one more season of eligibility in 2024.

Miami is bowl-eligible, but the destination is yet to be determined. Brown is almost assured of the starting job with Van Dyke's exit and the injury to Williams.