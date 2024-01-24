Hurricanes head to Cal to begin October, host rival Florida State to conclude month

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes will open the 2024 football season on the road at Florida, travel across the country to face Atlantic Coast Conference newcomer California to begin October, host rival Florida State at the end of the month and finish the regular season at Syracuse.

Miami learned its complete schedule Wednesday as the ACC unveiled its full slate of games.

After taking on the Gators in Gainesville, the Hurricanes will open their home schedule against defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium, followed by their first-ever meeting with Ball State. They'll conclude their nonconference schedule in mid-September at South Florida.

As previously announced, Miami will host Virginia Tech on a Friday night in the ACC opener on Sept. 27.

The Hurricanes then head to Berkeley, California, for their first conference road game against the Golden Bears – more than 3,000 miles away.

After their first of two bye weeks, the Hurricanes then travel to Louisville on Oct. 19 before returning home to face Florida State on the final Saturday in October.

Miami closes out its schedule with two home games in November against Duke – led by former head coach Manny Diaz – on Nov. 2 and Wake Forest on Nov. 23. The Hurricanes will take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Nov. 9 and at Syracuse for the final regular-season game on Nov. 30.