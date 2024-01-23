Hurricanes to host Virginia Tech in ACC opener on Friday night

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After a one-year absence, Virginia Tech is back on Miami's football schedule in 2024.

The Hokies will return to South Florida for the first time since 2021 under the lights on a Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami will host Virginia Tech on Sept. 27 in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

The Hokies and Hurricanes met annually from 1992 to 2022, but they didn't play last year after the ACC did away with divisions in 2023.

Virginia Tech is in search of its first victory over Miami since a 42-35 win at Hard Rock Stadium in 2019.

The Hurricanes have won five of their last six meetings against Virginia Tech, including a 20-14 road win in 2022.

Miami's complete schedule will be released Wednesday, along with the rest of the ACC slate.