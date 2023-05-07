Former Florida State star Matthew Cleveland transferring to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After helping Florida State win at Miami in back-to-back seasons, Matthew Cleveland has decided to join the Hurricanes.
The former Florida State guard announced Sunday that he's committed to rival Miami.
Miami over everything 😎— Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) May 7, 2023
Welcome to The U, @MCleveland35 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8uGL4CnDxQ
Cleveland, who was the leading scorer for the Seminoles during the 2022-23 season, entered the transfer portal last month. He averaged 13.8 points for the Seminoles, who endured a program-worst 9-23 record last season.
The 6-foot-7 Atlanta native scored the game-winning 3-point shot as time expired to beat then-No. 16 Miami 85-84 in Coral Gables for Florida State's final win of the season. The Hurricanes won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and went on to play in the Final Four.
"I picked Miami because they made it known from the beginning that I was their main priority," Cleveland told ESPN. "They reached out to me as soon as my name was in the portal and they stayed super consistent with me. I also picked them because of the way they play. Having played them four times now, I can really see myself thrive in that system. And probably the biggest reason is that all the transfers that they've gotten have been All-ACC selections and they've won, and I want to be the next."
Cleveland will have two years of eligibility remaining at Miami.