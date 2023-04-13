Matthew Cleveland, leading scorer for Seminoles, says he's entering transfer portal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The leading scorer for Florida State last season is entering the transfer portal.

Matthew Cleveland announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he's leaving the Seminoles.

"Thank you, Florida State, for the past two years and the memories that I have made," Cleveland said. "Thank you to the whole coaching staff for making me who I am today, not only as a player but as a man. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal."

Cleveland averaged 13.8 points for the Seminoles, who endured a program-worst 9-23 record last season.

The Atlanta native becomes the second player from the 2022-23 team to enter the transfer portal, joining third-leading scorer Caleb Mills.

Cleveland scored the game-winning 3-point shot as time expired to beat then-No. 16 Miami 85-84 in Coral Gables for Florida State's final win of the season. The Hurricanes went on to play in the Final Four.

The sophomore guard signed with Florida State in 2021, choosing the Seminoles over traditional college basketball power schools like Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland and North Carolina. He was also recruited by other Atlantic Coast Conference schools, including Louisville and Miami.