Hurricanes defeat Drake 63-56 in NCAA tournament

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Miami Hurricanes held on to defeat Drake 63-56 Friday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Nijel Pack led No. 5 seed Miami with 21 points.

Miami erased a first-half scoring deficit and went on a 16-1 run in the final minutes to seal the victory.

Star player Isaiah Wong had an off night, scoring just five points.

The Hurricanes scored the final 10 points in just barely getting out of the first round only a year after reaching the Elite Eight.

Norchad Omier added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who won despite being held to a season-low 63 points.

Wooga Poplar had 15 points.