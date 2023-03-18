Watch Now
Hurricanes defeat Drake 63-56 in NCAA tournament

Nijel Pack leads No. 5 seed Miami with 21 points
Drake Bulldogs defend against Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack in first half of first-round NCAA tournament game, March 17, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hans Pennink/AP
Drake forward Nate Ferguson (24) and guard D.J. Wilkins (0) defend against Miami guard Nijel Pack during the first half of a first-round NCAA tournament game Friday, March 17, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.
Drake Bulldogs defend against Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack in first half of first-round NCAA tournament game, March 17, 2023
Posted at 10:08 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 22:29:32-04

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Miami Hurricanes held on to defeat Drake 63-56 Friday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Nijel Pack led No. 5 seed Miami with 21 points.

Miami erased a first-half scoring deficit and went on a 16-1 run in the final minutes to seal the victory.

Star player Isaiah Wong had an off night, scoring just five points.

Nijel Pack scored 21 points to rally No. 5 seeded Miami past Drake 63-56 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Hurricanes scored the final 10 points in just barely getting out of the first round only a year after reaching the Elite Eight.

Norchad Omier added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who won despite being held to a season-low 63 points.

Wooga Poplar had 15 points.

