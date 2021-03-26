Menu

Noah Locke, Ques Glover leaving Florida, create deeper hole on Gators roster

Guards enter transfer portal day after Tre Mann leaves school
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michael Conroy/AP
Florida guard Noah Locke plays against Virginia Tech in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Florida Gators guard Noah Locke in 2021 NCAA tournament
Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 08:58:15-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover entered the transfer portal Thursday.

One was a surprise while the other was expected.

Losing them creates an even bigger backcourt hole for coach Mike White.

Florida Gators guard Ques Glover in January 2021
Florida guard Ques Glover celebrates after making a three-point shot against Tennessee during the second half of a game Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.

Locke started 51 of the team's last 52 games. He averaged 10.6 points and shot 40% from 3-point range this season.

His decision comes one day after point guard Tre Mann decided to turn pro.

Losing Mann and Locke could mean a more significant rebuilding project for White, who also lost his top assistant to nearby Jacksonville.

