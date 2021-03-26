Noah Locke, Ques Glover leaving Florida, create deeper hole on Gators roster

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover entered the transfer portal Thursday.

One was a surprise while the other was expected.

Losing them creates an even bigger backcourt hole for coach Mike White.

Matt Stamey/AP Florida guard Ques Glover celebrates after making a three-point shot against Tennessee during the second half of a game Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.

Locke started 51 of the team's last 52 games. He averaged 10.6 points and shot 40% from 3-point range this season.

His decision comes one day after point guard Tre Mann decided to turn pro.

Losing Mann and Locke could mean a more significant rebuilding project for White, who also lost his top assistant to nearby Jacksonville.