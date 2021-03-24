Tre Mann leaving Gators, turns attention to NBA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida point guard Tre Mann is leaving school early and turning pro.

Mann is the program's best one-on-one playmaker since Jason Williams more than two decades ago. Mann is expected to hire an agent and does not intend to return to college.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gainesville led the Gators with 16 points a game and 83 assists this season and was the team's second-leader rebounder. He also shot 40.2% from 3-point range.

He elevated his play down the stretch by averaging 20.9 points over Florida's final seven games.