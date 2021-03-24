Menu

Tre Mann leaving Gators, turns attention to NBA

6-foot-5 sophomore expected to hire agent
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Brett Wilhelm/AP
Florida head coach Mike White embraces Tre Mann after they defeated Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Gators defeated the Hokies 75-70.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:16:13-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida point guard Tre Mann is leaving school early and turning pro.

Mann is the program's best one-on-one playmaker since Jason Williams more than two decades ago. Mann is expected to hire an agent and does not intend to return to college.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gainesville led the Gators with 16 points a game and 83 assists this season and was the team's second-leader rebounder. He also shot 40.2% from 3-point range.

He elevated his play down the stretch by averaging 20.9 points over Florida's final seven games.

