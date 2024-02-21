No. 24 Gators ranked for first time in Todd Golden era

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators men's basketball team is ranked for the first time in three years.

Florida (18-7, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) was ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press top 25 poll Monday after winning seven of its last eight games.

The Gators cracked the top 25 for the first time under head coach Todd Golden. It's their first poll appearance since Dec. 6, 2021.

Alan Youngblood/AP Florida head coach Todd Golden celebrates as Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham goes out of bounds during the first half Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.

Florida has won five straight games at home and is 8-2 in its last 10 games, losing only at Tennessee in January and at Texas A&M on Feb. 3.

The Gators are 11-1 on their home court. Their lone loss was to Kentucky in the SEC opener.

Florida is the only ranked team in the state after Florida Atlantic's 90-86 loss at South Florida knocked the Owls out of the top 25.

The Gators will visit No. 13 Alabama on Wednesday night.