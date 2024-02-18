USF beats No. 24 FAU 90-86 after nearly blowing 25-point lead

TAMPA, Fla. — Selton Miguel scored a career-high 25 points, Chris Youngblood added 23 and American Athletic Conference-leading South Florida won its 11th straight game after nearly blowing a 25-point lead, beating No. 24 Florida Atlantic 90-86 on Sunday.

USF (19-5, 12-1 AAC), under first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, is having just its second season with a winning record since 2011-12.

FAU (20-6, 10-3), which had been favored by 5 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, got 23 points from Vladislav Goldin and 20 from Johnell Davis. The Owls, who advanced to the Final Four last season, dropped to third place in the American.

The announced crowd of 10,659 set a South Florida home attendance record.

After trailing by 25 midway with 8 1/2 minutes left, FAU cut its deficit to 87-86 on Jalen Gaffney's layup and Davis' 3-pointer with 23.1 seconds to go.

Scott Audette/AP Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin drives to the basket under pressure from South Florida guards Selton Miguel (1) and Jose Placer (2) during the second half Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.

Youngblood made it 89-86 with a pair of free throws. After Davis missed a jumper, Youngblood secured the win by making one of two from the free-throw line with 4.6 seconds remaining.

FAU got within 79-72 with 4 1/2 minutes left on a strange 5-point sequence. Nick Boyd hit a 3 while Gaffney was being foul. Gaffney made two free throws.

Youngblood made five consecutive free throws in the opening 10 seconds of the second half as USF grabbed a 51-31 advantage. The first two came before the clock started after Goldin was given a contact dead ball technical foul after the first half ended.

Miguel had 16 points and Youngblood picked up 15 as USF took a 46-31 halftime lead.