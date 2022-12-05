Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson to skip bowl game, declare for NFL Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is leaving school to enter the NFL Draft.

The redshirt sophomore announced his decision Monday on social media, saying he will skip the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State (9-3) to prepare for the draft.

"My time at the University of Florida has been filled with great experiences on and off the field," he said. "I have had the opportunity to connect with unique people. I will forever be thankful for those life-changing moments. Running out of the tunnel with my brothers in front of 90,000 fans is an experience I will never forget. The Swamp and Gator Nation is second to none!"

Richardson started for the Gators (6-6) this season under first-year head coach Billy Napier. He completed 176 of 327 attempts for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

His decision leaves Florida thin at the position headed into their Dec. 17 bowl game.

Whoever starts for the Gators will not have attempted a pass through the first 12 games.

Florida recently dismissed backup quarterback Jalen Kitna after his arrest last week on child pornography charges.

Former Ohio State transfer Jack Miller had surgery earlier this year and has yet to play this season.