Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Florida

Actions

Gators get Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl

Florida to face Beavers, play in Nevada for first time in school history
Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson throws vs. Utah Utes, Sept. 3, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during the first half against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson throws vs. Utah Utes, Sept. 3, 2022
Posted at 10:25 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 22:25:13-05

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gators are headed to Nevada for the first time in school history.

Florida (6-6) and Oregon State (9-3) are set to meet for the first time Dec. 17 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The Gators qualified for a bowl game in their first season under head coach Billy Napier despite losing to Vanderbilt and Florida State to end the regular season.

Conversely, the Beavers have won three straight, including a victory over rival Oregon. Their nine wins are the most since 2012.

This is the second time the Gators will play a Pacific 12 Conference team this season. Florida upset then-No. 7 Utah 29-26 in Gainesville in the season opener for both teams.

The eventual Pac-12 champions defeated Oregon State 42-16 in October.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!