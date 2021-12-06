Watch
Billy Napier plans to hire 'unprecedented' support staff at Florida

New Gators coach has $5 million pool to build support staff
New Florida head football coach Billy Napier, right, and athletic director Scott Stricklin pose for a photo as Napier is introduced during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin and head coach Billy Napier hold Gators jersey during Napier's introductory news conference, Dec. 5, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — New Florida coach Billy Napier plans to hire an "unprecedented" support staff.

Napier had close to 40 analysts at Louisiana and could end up with even more in Gainesville.

In addition to a $7.5 million annual budget for 10 assistants, Napier got a $5 million pool to build a support staff that includes analysts.

His vision for Florida, and athletic director Scott Stricklin's willingness to make it a reality, stood out during Napier's formal introduction Sunday.

Stricklin said Napier explained the reason for needing resources, making it "really easy to want to invest in that."

