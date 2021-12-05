Watch
Billy Napier gets 7-year, $51.8 million contract at Florida

Former Louisiana coach to become fifth-highest-paid SEC coach
Matthew Hinton/AP
Louisiana head coach Billy Napier enters the field with his team for the final time at the start of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lafayette, La.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with negotiations says new Florida coach Billy Napier agreed to a seven-year, $51.8 million contract that makes him the fifth-highest-paid coach in the Southeastern Conference.

He could get bumped to sixth depending on Lane Kiffin's new deal at Mississippi.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday night because neither Florida nor Napier has publicly released contract details.

Napier will make $7.1 million in his first season and will get a $100,000 raise annually before each of the remaining six years.

The Gators are expected to provide Napier's full memorandum of understanding when he's formally introduced Sunday in Gainesville.

