Anthony Richardson concussion could open door for Emory Jones at South Carolina

Gators QB knocked out of last week's loss; Jones started first 7 games
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the first half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Posted at 10:39 PM, Nov 03, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is recovering from a concussion, potentially opening the door for Emory Jones to start at South Carolina on Saturday.

Richardson was knocked out of last week's 34-7 loss to top-ranked Georgia following a hit to the head/neck area.

He was diagnosed with a concussion and sat out practice Monday and Tuesday.

Jones played well off the bench, completing 10 of 14 passes for 112 yards. He also ran for Florida's lone score.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen talks to quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the second half against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jones started Florida's first seven games of the season before getting replaced by Richardson.

