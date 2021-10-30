Watch
No. 1 Georgia, defense dominate Florida in Cocktail Party

Bulldogs score 3 touchdowns off turnovers
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Oct 30, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No. 1 Georgia and its top-ranked defense dominated Florida in the annual rivalry known as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

The Bulldogs scored three touchdowns off turnovers in a 12-play sequence that turned a close game into a lopsided affair and propelled the Bulldogs to a 34-7 victory.

Georgia won its 12th consecutive game since getting steamrolled in Jacksonville a year ago.

The Bulldogs vowed to not let it happen again and responded with another demoralizing effort that might be their most impressive all season.

Florida managed no points, 11 first downs and 214 yards through three quarters.

