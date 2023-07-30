2 people die in shooting near University of Florida campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed during a shooting early Sunday across the street from the University of Florida campus, the Gainesville Police Department said.

The shooting occurred in the area of 900 W. University Ave. at 2:42 a.m., the city's police department posted on Facebook.

The area is across the street from University of Florida Human Resources and near a Checkers and Bodytech.

Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, police said.

Officers made contact with several victims, two of whom succumbed to their injuries.

Police were seeking the public's help for any information on the shootings.

