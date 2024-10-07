Palm Beach State College falls to St. Petersburg College in women's volleyball

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With two weeks left in the regular season, the red-hot Palm Beach State College (PBSC) women's volleyball team was back home, putting the finishing touches on an immaculate season.

The team is quietly putting together one of the best starts in program history, currently holding a 13-4 record.

"We are currently ranked tied for second in our conference," libero Sophia Soderberg said.

That conference is the FCSAAA, and Sunday was a conference showdown between Palm Beach State College and St. Petersburg College, which is ranked fifth in the conference.

To start the game, PBSC had the hot hand, taking an early lead in the first set.

"I got a little too excited, and the girls probably fed off that," head coach Drew Colvin said.

PBSC went down two sets to none to start the match, but in the third set, the girls showed why they're among the best teams in the state.

The ladies took the third set to bring the score two sets to one.

In fourth set action, it was a nail-biter for both teams.

PBSC got things going by rallying two straight scores, and the Panthers were feeling it.

However, the rally would be too little too late as St. Petersburg had an answer for the PBSC run, taking this match three sets to one.

"It was a really hard match. We love to talk through the net, and we love to get a bit feisty. We have to put aside our emotions and focus on our game plan. Overall, it was a really successful game for us because we learned a lot," said Soderberg.

"We will see this team again at regionals most likely. I think we'll both end up qualifying, so it will be taking the lessons learned, where the balls were hit and addressing those and our emotions," Colvin said.

PBSC will hit the road to face St. Johns River State College on Thursday night.