Notre Dame to play BYU in Las Vegas next year

Shamrock Series game scheduled for Oct. 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium
Notre Dame linebacker Drew White (40) celebrates his touchdown with teammate during the second half of a game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago.
Posted at 9:51 AM, Sep 29, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Notre Dame is headed to Las Vegas.

The Fighting Irish announced Tuesday that they will face Brigham Young in next year's Shamrock Series game.

Notre Dame and BYU will meet Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on NBC.

This will be Notre Dame's 11th Shamrock Series neutral-site game since it began in 2009.

The Irish are a perfect 10-0 in Shamrock Series games.

Notre Dame is 6-2 all-time against BYU, including a 23-13 victory the last time the teams met at Notre Dame Stadium in 2013.

