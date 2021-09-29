Notre Dame to play BYU in Las Vegas next year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Notre Dame is headed to Las Vegas.

The Fighting Irish announced Tuesday that they will face Brigham Young in next year's Shamrock Series game.

Notre Dame and BYU will meet Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on NBC.

RELATED: Notre Dame 2021 football schedule on WPTV

This will be Notre Dame's 11th Shamrock Series neutral-site game since it began in 2009.

The Irish are a perfect 10-0 in Shamrock Series games.

Notre Dame is 6-2 all-time against BYU, including a 23-13 victory the last time the teams met at Notre Dame Stadium in 2013.