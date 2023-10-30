Watch Now
Seminoles, Hurricanes among protected rivals under new ACC scheduling format

Florida State, Miami to play in California 3 times over next 7 years
Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis scores 2-point conversion with 25 seconds vs. Miami Hurricanes in 2021
Mark Wallheiser/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left for the win against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles defeated Miami 32-28.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 19:30:03-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State and Miami will continue to play every year under the new Atlantic Coast Conference scheduling format unveiled Monday.

The rivalry game between the Seminoles and Hurricanes is one of 16 protected annual matchups when the ACC adds California, Stanford and Southern Methodist starting next year.

Under the new 17-team format, each team is guaranteed to play twice over the next seven years – once at home and once on the road.

The current 14 teams will play three times each in California between 2024-30 and won't travel across the country in back-to-back seasons.

Florida State will travel to SMU in 2024 and 2028, Stanford in 2025 and 2030, and Cal in 2027. The Seminoles will welcome the Mustangs to Tallahassee in 2026, the Cardinal in 2029, and the Golden Bears next season and in 2028.

Miami will travel to Cal in 2024 and 2029, SMU in 2025 and 2030, and Stanford in 2026. The Hurricanes will host Cal in 2027, SMU in 2029, and Stanford in 2025 and 2028.

In addition to Miami, Florida State will continue to face Clemson on an annual basis.

No. 4 Florida State (8-0, 6-0 ACC) will face Miami (6-2, 2-2) on Nov. 11 in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have won two straight in the series, including last year's 45-3 beatdown at Hard Rock Stadium.

