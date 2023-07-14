CW to broadcast ACC football, basketball games through 2026-27 season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Riverdale." "Superman & Lois." "Nancy Drew." Atlantic Coast Conference football and basketball?

Get used to it, because the ACC announced Thursday that it has inked a deal with the CW to broadcast football and basketball games through the 2026-27 season.

The first of 13 ACC football games on the CW will be Sept. 9 between Pittsburgh and non-conference opponent Cincinnati.

Games will be televised every Saturday in the afternoon and in prime time, according to a news release.

The CW will also be home to 28 men's basketball games and nine women's basketball games in December, January and February.

Men's basketball doubleheaders will take place every Saturday afternoon and women's basketball games on Sunday afternoons.

The CW takes over the contract for syndicated games televised by regional sports networks, previously held by Bally Sports.

Other than the channel on which they are televised, ACC fans might not notice much of a difference. Raycom Sports, which sublicenses ACC games from ESPN, sold its rights to the CW but will continue producing them.

"We are committed to making the CW a destination for live, appointment-viewing sporting events," Dennis Miller, president of the broadcast network, said. "The ACC is home to some of the most decorated college football and basketball teams in the country, and we look forward to welcoming these avid sports fans to the network as we continue to broaden our audience."