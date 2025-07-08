Lynn University student to be honored with Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award at ESPY Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A local college student who is transforming communities through the power of sports is now being recognized on a national stage.

For Ian Waite, sports are a way of life.

"Growing up, I was a three-sport athlete. I was the captain of the basketball, baseball, and cross-country teams. Sports were my entire life," Waite said.

WATCH BELOW: Lynn University student to receive ESPY Award

Lynn University student set to receive ESPY award for leadership

He grew up in Pittsburgh and envisioned himself being a professional athlete, but in his senior year, he realized his life mission was bigger than sports.

"I had two parents who worked in higher education institutions, so for me, leaving high school sports was just a stepping stone for me to go to college and pursue other passions that I had," Waite said.

As a freshman at Lynn University in Boca Raton, his passion turned into his nonprofit, Bigger Than Sports (BTS).

"Bigger Than Sports started because I did get to go to college and have that amazing first year, but I realized that not every other student had that stepping stone," Waite said.

BTS is an organization that helps students and student-athletes from underserved communities, like Lenard Hart of Delray Beach.

"This experience allowed me to become a better role model," Hart said. "Even though they helped me, it's allowed me to help my peers struggling the way I struggled," said Hart, an Atlantic High School student.

Hart said education scared him, so he sought comfort and guidance from the team at BTS.

"I never really had confidence. I was scared to open up. I believed that the world was scary," Hart said.

Through the mentorship, Hart embraced challenges and earned a scholarship to St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.

As for Waite, later this month, he will be honored with the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award at the ESPY Awards on July 16.

It's an honor for young people who use the power of sport as a catalyst for change and make a positive impact on society.

"I can't lie to you. I (had) tears," Waite said. "Even now, a couple of weeks later, I ask my team to pinch me because it still doesn't feel real. I'm so excited for it."