Lynn men's basketball team shows improvement as conference play heats up

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The basketball season is heating up as conference play intensifies, and the Lynn University men's basketball team is off to a hot start.

The Fighting Knights are quickly gaining traction this season.

"Last year it was a lot of new people. It was nine freshmen and you know, a lot of inexperienced people," sophomore forward Nordin Kapic said. "And now we grew more as a team, as a collective."

WPTV Lynn men's basketball coach Jeff Price discusses the excitement building around the team after improvement from last year.

The team only won four games last season. As of Tuesday, they hold a 9-2 record and are in third place in the conference.

"It's been fun to watch us continue to get better in a really good league," Lynn men's head basketball coach Jeff Price said. "We understand how close every game in the league is. It's good to see our team to be able to play really well in the last two or three minutes of conference games."

Many of the players know how this team turned things around.

WPTV Guard Tradavis Thompson speaks about the keys to the team's success this season.

"We got a great group of guys who come in and buy in every day," graduate student guard Tradavis Thompson said. "We challenge ourselves to be the best player that we can be and best person on and off the court, so I feel like us being around each other helps a lot. When it comes to adversity, we overcome it. That's what this team is built on."

The Knights haven't made the Division II basketball tournament since 2019, but this season could be the year they return.

"We handle the ball pretty well, we shoot it well," Price said. "We are very good inside, we are physical. Up to this point, we've been very consistent."