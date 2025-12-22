Louisville, Toledo players ready to make their mark in Bush's Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Chants and smiles filled the Palm Beach Convention Center on Monday as football players from Toledo and Louisville took in the final moments before Tuesday's kickoff of the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans.

"It's a blessing. I just want to go out there and put nothing bad on tape. The jersey's front represents my team, and the name on the back represents my people back home. I don't want to embarrass them," Louisville safety D'Angelo Hutchinson said.

WATCH BELOW: From single digits to sunny skies: Teams embrace Bowl Week in Boca

Louisville, Toledo players ready to make their mark in Boca Raton Bowl

"Boca is beautiful. This is my first bowl game. I'm used to the playoffs because of FCS football, so the whole bowl game experience has been new to me," Toledo tight end Jacob Peterson said.

Bowl games are a unique experience, allowing players to perform community events and unwind with activities like a team beach party.

"It was all fun. It was single digits the last week we were in Louisville, so to come out here was awesome," Louisville quarterback Miller Moss said.

"It's a big breath. I feel like I've put a lot of weight on my shoulders during the season, and I kind of feel like that weight's been lifted a little bit being out here and having fun," Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason said.

For Louisville, they are the favorite to win and want to end the year on a high note.

"Let's enjoy this, it's the last time that this team will be together in this way, so I'm super grateful for the opportunity for the week," Moss said.

For Toledo, they know they're the underdog, but are ready to put the nation on notice Tuesday.

"Our team is already close, but even with how much closer we've gotten over the past two or three days, and you're six months into being with all of these guys," said Peterson.

Hutchinson, a St. Petersburg native, said the game serves as a homecoming and his final moment before he enters the NFL draft.

"It's been a blessing. It's been a rough road. It's been a lot of ups and downs. I just want to be able to take that sigh, that’s what I’m most looking forward to," Hutchinson said.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Tuesday from FAU's Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton.