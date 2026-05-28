Keiser University women's tennis wins first national title in more than two decades

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the first time in 23 years, the Keiser University women's tennis team is the national champion.

The program capped a season defined by a championship-or-bust mentality from the opening day.

WATCH BELOW: Keiser women's tennis captures first national title in 23 years

Keiser women's tennis captures first national title in 23 years

Head coach Daniel Finn said the team's drive was evident from the moment his senior players returned to campus.

"It was an incredible feeling. I mean, the girls work so hard all year long, and I mean that was the goal from day one. We had three seniors on the team, and from the first minute they came back to the school, it was kind of a championship or bust mentality all year," Finn said.

Senior Violet Apisah said the accomplishment is one she will carry with her beyond her college career.

"The girls and the coaches really put a lot of work in and worked so hard to get the win. So, I'm just really grateful that I got to finish my college career being a national champion," Apisah said.

For Apisah, the court does not go quiet after graduation. She has her sights set on the professional circuit.

"I'll probably train with my dad and then the next few months I have tournaments lined up in Thailand, Singapore and in Australia as well," Apisah said.

Finn said he is excited about the road ahead, though he acknowledged the challenge of defending a title at the top of the sport.

The program hopes the championship is the start of another sustained run of success.

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