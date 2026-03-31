Keiser University women's softball team rides 23-game winning streak, aims for history

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Keiser University women's softball team boasts one of the top records in the country, riding a 23-game winning streak that stands as the longest in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The No. 23 might bring to mind basketball legends, but on the softball diamond at Keiser University, it represents an incredible journey for a program that has built its foundation brick by brick.

WATCH BELOW: Keiser University softball team builds historic 23-game win streak

Keiser University softball team builds historic 23-game win streak

Head coach John Pryor and co-captains Macy Schaaf and Faith Campos have led the team to a 107-35 record, transforming them into one of the best teams in the nation after going 45-48 in 2022 and 2023.

"Year one, we kind of inherited what was left over from the previous head coach, which was mostly a group of freshmen," Pryor said.

That initial group of freshmen and their first-year head coach did not know one another at all. Now, they lean on Schaaf and Campos to lead the way.

"We definitely spent a lot of time together and learned the ins and outs. Everybody was kind of just thrown in different positions to see who would beat out who. I would say it created healthy competition," Campos said.

"It's a great feeling knowing that you can look to anyone on the field and off the field and know that they have your back," Schaaf said.

Many wrote the team off during their first two seasons. Now, they are a top 11 national seed.

"It was super exciting, but I would say it wasn’t anything we weren't expecting when we first met and got here. I think we knew what we saw and how far we could go," Campos said.

The team was swept in the regional round of the playoffs last year, but they used that feeling to propel their current success.

"That was fun getting there for the first time last year, but now we've got a taste of it," Pryor said.

"Seeing how we started off and we'd be lucky if we could take one game out of three in a series in our conference, and now if we don't take all three, we're like, what did we do wrong?" Schaaf said.

We asked the team what it is like going from a struggling squad to the favorites to win the conference and make a national playoff push.

"We were always in fourth or third, or fighting for first or second, fighting for third, but this year we have a shot, and we know it," Pryor said.

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