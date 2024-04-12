Keiser University women's lacrosse team takes down Webber International, seeks 2nd national title

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Keiser University women's lacrosse team is wrapping up their regular season and looking for a chance at a better seeding for the playoffs.

The team looked for another victory Thursday afternoon when they took on Webber International.

The Seahawks are the No. 6 ranked women's lacrosse team and are seeking their second national title.

"Every game matters. We have a massively talented Sun Conference," coach Lauren Chizmar said. "This year I think we will have three teams that get a national bid for the tournament."

WPTV Keiser women's lacrosse coach Lauren Chizmar speaks about the performance of her team in their victory over Webber International.

Goals by MacKenzie Gibaud and Chloe Foley put the Seahawks on top early for a 2-0 lead.

But Webber would cut the lead in half, so the Seahawks would start to apply pressure. Abbey Cannon launched a shot that gave the Seahawks another goal.



A short time later, Peyton Tomlinson would do it herself and also found the back of the net.



The Seahawks rolled on to win 25-7 to defeat the Warriors.

Keiser will now turn their attention to their last regular season game against St. Thomas on Saturday at noon.

"It just proves how much the team really wanted it," Chizmar said. "I really laid the groundwork this week of what position we are in, what we need to do to prove to everyone at the conference level and the national level of where we are and how talented we are, and they really took that to heart."