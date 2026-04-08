Keiser University men's lacrosse team chases 4th consecutive national championship title

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Keiser University men's lacrosse team is chasing its fourth consecutive national championship as the season winds down.

Ranked No. 1 in the nation, the Seahawks currently hold a 7-0 record. The team has dominated its opponents, scoring 150 goals while allowing only 50.

WATCH BELOW: Keiser men's lacrosse chasing 4th straight national title

Keiser men's lacrosse is chasing 4th straight national title

The energy and excitement displayed day in and day out by the team comes from a close brotherhood, a love for the game and talent.

"We have to have the lights on at 6 a.m. for practice, and for Coach (Leonard) Flocco and me, it's a lot of late nights, but for these guys, they do a great job of getting up and bringing some energy," head coach Jeff Desko said.

"We've won two conference tournaments and three national championships," attacker Aaron "AJ" Badik of Orlando said.

The team's success has made scheduling home games difficult, resulting in most of their matchups being played on the road.

"I love it, it's adversity, I mean, that's what the coach was kind of going for," Badik said. "He said everybody wants to be the bad guy (on our team), and we're actually doing it this year. Honestly, as much as we say it, we're a happy group of guys, we're not really bad guys."

"Knowing that this is coming to an end, at least with this special group, it keeps you in the moment, and keeps you motivated for every game every day," Desko said.

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