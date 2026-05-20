WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A perfect 15-0 record was the exclamation point on an amazing season for Keiser University's men's lacrosse team.

"We're always mindful that mediocrity has a bigger gravitational pull than excellence," said Keiser men's lacrosse coach Jeff Desko. "With that in mind, every year you have to reload."

This marks the Seahawks' fourth straight national title – proving this dynasty is the real deal.

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Keiser men's lacrosse team goes undefeated, wins 4th straight national championship

"It was a lot of fun coming in," said senior Aaron Badik. "None of the freshmen expected we were going to win, but we had the right attitude. This wasn't a winning program when we arrived. We've been trying to change that since our freshman year. Then winning a national championship became the standard."

For these seniors, capturing the program's first undefeated season felt like the perfect way to cap off their college careers.

"Having that fourth championship and finally getting an undefeated season – it was the perfect way to end it all," said senior Marek Albiero. "I couldn't ask for a better way to finish my college career."

The celebration continues for now, but these national champions know they'll be back to work soon.

After all, the journey back to the top begins again next season.