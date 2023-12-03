Keiser football team beats Bethel of Tennessee 56-14 in NAIA quarterfinals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The No. 3-ranked Keiser football team on Saturday routed No. 7-ranked Bethel of Tennessee 56-14 in the quarterfinals of the NAIA playoffs in West Palm Beach.

Keiser improved to 9-2.

"I feel like this season is unfinished business," one fan said. "I feel like we're going to take it."

The Seahawks are unbeaten after defeating Valdosta State on Sept. 16.

Andrew Burnette had three rushing touchdowns and Wendol Philord returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown.

"We've built this thing around championship-level defense and a certain brand on offense," Kesier coach Doug Socha said. "Our kicking game has been pretty special as well. So I think it's going to take all three phases to be really good."

Keiser will host the semifinal matchup next Saturday, facing College of Idaho. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.