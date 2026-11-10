Keiser football faces must-win season finale with playoff streak on the line

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Since 2019, the Keiser University football team has made the NAIA football playoffs each season, including making it to the title game the last four years, but that streak could be in jeopardy.

"We always talk about process over results, and I know the results have shown us going to countless amount of national championships but we continue to focus on the process of what got us there," said head coach Myles Russ.

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Keiser's playoff streak comes down to season finale

Keiser's push to national prominence is thanks to an all-in approach by every man on the team, and for the last few years the leader of that attack was Shea Spencer, the former quarterback who led Keiser to two straight national title appearances.

These days, however, a new signal caller, JT Tabora, has taken over.

"It's been awesome being the quarterback here at Keiser. I've been backup for the past two years, and it's been great learning behind him, and giving me the opportunity to start this year has been great," said Tabora.

In seven games this season, the sophomore has passed for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

While his numbers are strong, the Seahawks find themselves in uncharted waters. They're 6-3 and ranked 15th overall in the country, and after suffering a loss Saturday, the fellas could fall out of the top 15.

Sounds like no problem, right? Well, only the top 15 teams are guaranteed a spot in the NAIA Playoffs, making Saturday's season finale against Warner a must-win.

"I think we can clean up some things, that's our mindset: just clean up some things, and once we get those things (fixed), we’re a tough team to beat," Tabora said.